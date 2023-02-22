Applied UV, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:AUVIP)

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2188 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.
Applied UV Stock Performance
AUVIP traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $22.58. 2,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,239. Applied UV has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09.
Applied UV Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Applied UV (AUVIP)
- It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
- Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Applied UV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied UV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.