Applied UV, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:AUVIP)

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2188 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

Applied UV Stock Performance

AUVIP traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $22.58. 2,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,239. Applied UV has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09.

Applied UV Company Profile

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.

