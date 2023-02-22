Aragon (ANT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $126.18 Million

Aragon (ANT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Aragon has a market cap of $126.18 million and approximately $12.08 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for about $2.92 or 0.00012113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Aragon Profile
Aragon’s launch date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 45,094,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org.
Buying and Selling Aragon
Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.
