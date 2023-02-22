Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.01% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Arconic from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of ARNC traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $23.08. 65,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,298. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.69 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.48. Arconic has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $32.59.

Arconic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 16th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Arconic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Arconic by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Arconic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 63,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 304,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

