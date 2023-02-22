Ardor Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $103.19 million and $4.87 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ardor has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00088030 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00057436 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010395 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000336 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00029055 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001123 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001728 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003969 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001753 BTC.
About Ardor
Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
