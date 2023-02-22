Ardor Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $103.19 million and $4.87 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ardor has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00088030 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00057436 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010395 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00029055 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001123 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001753 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a multichain blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture. The security of the whole network is provided by the parent Ardor chain while the interoperable child chains have all the rich functionality. This elegant design and access to hybrid user permissioning capabilities are the key to the flexibility necessary for a variety of use cases and opens the door towards mainstream adoption of blockchain technology. Not only that – Ardor is created with scalability in mind and solves many existing industry problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for easily customizable-yet-compatible blockchain solutions.Where did Ardor come from? Ardor is being developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016. The company started upgrading Nxt blockchain system and created Ardor to provide a platform for facilitated and accelerated transactions. The platform obtained a good reputation among users, analysts, investors, and experts. Ardor’s mission is to form a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform facilitating different concepts implementation. Jelurida worked on creating ways to allow each third-party developer to make his own projects. The platform’s authors presented a smart contract technology that is completely different from Ethereum although some parallels are made between them.What are the advantages of Ardor?All child chains have their own native tokens, used as a unit of value and forpaying transaction fees, and a variety of ready to use features;Scalability is achieved by pruning of the unnecessary child chain data once theyare included in the permissionless Ardor parent chain, preventing the "bloat" ofthe network;All child chains are connected and share the same source code, ensuringecosystem interoperability that allows child chain token trading to one another ina fully decentralized way and transactions on one child chain to access data orentities on another.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

