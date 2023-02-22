Aristeia Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC)

Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,635,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 3.79% of Pine Technology Acquisition worth $16,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTOC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Pine Technology Acquisition by 41.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 923,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after acquiring an additional 271,267 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $2,569,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Pine Technology Acquisition by 22.2% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 854,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 155,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Pine Technology Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTOC opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.13.

About Pine Technology Acquisition

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the insurance-related technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

