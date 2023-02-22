Aristeia Capital LLC Grows Stake in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC)

Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC – Get Rating) by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 819,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443,272 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 2.34% of Aurora Acquisition worth $8,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,791,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition by 86.4% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 225,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 104,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Aurora Acquisition by 83.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 103,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Aurora Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Acquisition Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AURC opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $351.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.47 and a beta of 0.01. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $9.99.

Aurora Acquisition Company Profile

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

