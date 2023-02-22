Aristeia Capital LLC Grows Stake in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK)

Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 854,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 2.58% of Goal Acquisitions worth $8,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PUCK. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 5.0% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 314,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the third quarter worth about $158,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the third quarter worth about $443,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 91.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 36,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the third quarter worth about $107,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Goal Acquisitions alerts:

Goal Acquisitions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PUCK opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.24.

Goal Acquisitions Company Profile

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goal Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goal Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.