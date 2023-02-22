Aristeia Capital LLC Has $19.48 Million Stock Holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC)

Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,979,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 5.01% of Sustainable Development Acquisition I worth $19,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the third quarter valued at approximately $907,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the third quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the second quarter worth $2,578,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 2,237.5% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 253,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 242,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 64.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Stock Performance

Shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I stock opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.29.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Profile

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bakersfield, California.

