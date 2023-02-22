Aristeia Capital LLC Has $7.27 Million Position in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA)

Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,967 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings in SVF Investment were worth $7,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SVF Investment by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 17,430 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in SVF Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $986,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SVF Investment by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 761,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after purchasing an additional 436,978 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SVF Investment by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 110,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SVF Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $586,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SVFA opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03. SVF Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16.

SVF Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

