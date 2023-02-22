Aristeia Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK)

Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,162,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,318 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 3.37% of Crown Proptech Acquisitions worth $11,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the third quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the third quarter worth $151,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the third quarter worth $10,825,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the third quarter worth $5,582,000. Finally, RPO LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 47.4% during the second quarter. RPO LLC now owns 774,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 249,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Proptech Acquisitions alerts:

Crown Proptech Acquisitions Price Performance

NYSE CPTK opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.67.

About Crown Proptech Acquisitions

Crown Proptech Acquisitions does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Proptech Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Proptech Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.