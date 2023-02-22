Aristeia Capital LLC Makes New $10.08 Million Investment in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAX)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,026,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,082,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HGC Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition by 3,767.5% during the 3rd quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,236 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,820,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $7,252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,274,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,946,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inflection Point Acquisition alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Inflection Point Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Inflection Point Acquisition Stock Performance

Inflection Point Acquisition Company Profile

NASDAQ IPAX opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $10.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.59.

(Get Rating)

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.