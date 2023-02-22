Aristeia Capital LLC Raises Position in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC)

Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,446,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Jack Creek Investment worth $24,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCIC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 323.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $379,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Creek Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JCIC opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97.

Jack Creek Investment Company Profile

Jack Creek Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

