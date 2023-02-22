Arkos Global Advisors Has $11.69 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Arkos Global Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.5% of Arkos Global Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Arkos Global Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000.

NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $215.40. 67,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,861. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $243.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.09 and a 200-day moving average of $208.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

