Arkos Global Advisors Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Arkos Global Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 0.3% of Arkos Global Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Arkos Global Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IJH traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $260.68. The company had a trading volume of 64,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,615. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.80. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $277.04.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.