Arkos Global Advisors Sells 2,179 Shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Arkos Global Advisors trimmed its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the quarter. Arkos Global Advisors owned 0.05% of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,000.
iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
SUSB stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $23.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,553. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average is $23.81.
iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
