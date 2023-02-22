Arkos Global Advisors Sells 2,179 Shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Arkos Global Advisors trimmed its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the quarter. Arkos Global Advisors owned 0.05% of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,000.

Get iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SUSB stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $23.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,553. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average is $23.81.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.