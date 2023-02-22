Arkos Global Advisors Sells 36,475 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Arkos Global Advisors reduced its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,475 shares during the period. Arkos Global Advisors’ holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 88.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,608,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,315 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 743.4% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 276,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 244,012 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 179.1% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 104,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 67,008 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 56.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 99,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 35,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth about $332,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NYSE NLY traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $21.01. 565,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,974,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average is $21.92. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $29.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.34.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.09 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 62.09% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s revenue was down 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.75%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NLY. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

