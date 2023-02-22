Arkos Global Advisors Sells 918 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Arkos Global Advisors decreased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Arkos Global Advisors’ holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUSC. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of BATS:NUSC traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.11. The stock had a trading volume of 50,755 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.65. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $29.93.

