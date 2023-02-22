Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Issues Earnings Results

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.81 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries updated its FY23 guidance to $4.80-$5.05 EPS.

NYSE:AWI opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $66.86 and a twelve month high of $97.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

AWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Loop Capital downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $547,756.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,790.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,768,173.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,881,501.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $547,756.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,790.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,100,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,043,000 after purchasing an additional 84,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,116,000 after buying an additional 49,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 608,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,740,000 after buying an additional 18,795 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,881,000 after buying an additional 21,009 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 451,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,986,000 after acquiring an additional 37,952 shares during the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

