ASD 1-Day Volume Tops $4.10 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. ASD has a total market capitalization of $38.96 million and approximately $4.10 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can now be purchased for about $0.0590 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ASD has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ASD Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.059727 USD and is up 1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,236,029.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

