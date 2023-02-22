Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.31-0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $49-50.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.90 million. Assertio also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.18-$1.19 EPS.
Assertio Price Performance
Shares of ASRT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,683,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,596. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27. Assertio has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $261.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.46.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASRT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assertio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Assertio in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Assertio currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assertio
Assertio Company Profile
Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.
