Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,567.65

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,567.65 ($18.88) and traded as high as GBX 1,945.50 ($23.43). Associated British Foods shares last traded at GBX 1,945.50 ($23.43), with a volume of 566,784 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABF shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.08) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,400 ($16.86) to GBX 1,900 ($22.88) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,575 ($18.97) to GBX 1,600 ($19.27) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,630 ($19.63) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated British Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,746.67 ($21.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.66, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of £15.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,237.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,775.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,569.93.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

