Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Director Purchases $10,465.00 in Stock

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) Director Thomas Wiley Wilkinson bought 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $10,465.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,997.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Astrotech Trading Down 0.6 %

ASTC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.87. The stock had a trading volume of 998 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,421. Astrotech Co. has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.08.

Get Astrotech alerts:

Institutional Trading of Astrotech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Astrotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Astrotech by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100,589 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astrotech in the first quarter worth $56,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Astrotech by 14.1% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 419,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 51,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Astrotech in the fourth quarter worth $113,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Astrotech Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astrotech in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: Astrotech Technologies Inc, 1st Detect Corporation, AgLAB Inc, and BreathTech Corporation. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.