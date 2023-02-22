Atb Cap Markets Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Keyera in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 15th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Keyera’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Keyera’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on KEY. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$39.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Keyera to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Keyera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.17.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.58%.
Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.
