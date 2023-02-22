ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Down to $2.93

Shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.93, but opened at $2.64. ATRenew shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 59,328 shares changing hands.

ATRenew Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $356.51 million for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 4.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATRenew

About ATRenew

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,667,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 338.3% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 847,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 654,229 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ATRenew by 37.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 185,409 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 539,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 228,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in ATRenew by 54.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 179,929 shares during the period. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

