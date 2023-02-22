ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Down to $2.93

Shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.93, but opened at $2.64. ATRenew shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 59,328 shares changing hands.
ATRenew Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $356.51 million for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 4.56%.
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
