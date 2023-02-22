AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. AtriCure updated its FY23 guidance to (1.19)-(1.14) EPS.

AtriCure Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of AtriCure stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.98. 99,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.92. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $72.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AtriCure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on AtriCure from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure

AtriCure Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in AtriCure by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

