AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in AT&T by 44.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508,871 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in AT&T by 296.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783,340 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,863,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 855,303.6% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,510,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 64.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,664,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.12. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.28%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

