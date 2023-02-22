Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $217.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.30 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 5.39%. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Avanos Medical updated its FY23 guidance to $1.60-1.80 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.60-$1.80 EPS.

NYSE:AVNS opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.90. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $35.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 1,702.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 188.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AVNS. TheStreet raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

