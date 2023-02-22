Avingtrans plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.70 (LON:AVG)

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON AVG opened at GBX 375.56 ($4.52) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 419.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 415.85. Avingtrans has a 1-year low of GBX 337.55 ($4.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 492.38 ($5.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of £121.12 million, a PE ratio of 1,937.50 and a beta of 0.67.

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

