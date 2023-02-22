Axie Infinity (AXS) Market Capitalization Tops $1.18 Billion

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $10.58 or 0.00043704 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.18 billion and approximately $123.31 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00009782 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00029692 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00020368 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00214073 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,200.87 or 1.00005997 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,752,500 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 111,752,500.02603866 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 11.31592192 USD and is up 2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 292 active market(s) with $150,368,818.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.