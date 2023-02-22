Backblaze’s (BLZE) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by JMP Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 220.86% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Backblaze to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Backblaze from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.
Backblaze Trading Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ BLZE opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. Backblaze has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $12.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.47.
Backblaze Company Profile
Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.
