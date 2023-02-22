Backblaze’s (BLZE) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by JMP Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 220.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Backblaze to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Backblaze from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

NASDAQ BLZE opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. Backblaze has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $12.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Backblaze by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 387,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 81,698 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,091,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 451,851 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

