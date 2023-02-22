Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Buys 8,990 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.4% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,032,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,732,000 after buying an additional 97,274 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,913,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,683,000 after buying an additional 885,711 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 2.5 %

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $157.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.74 and a twelve month high of $206.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82). The company had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at $65,306,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $1,055,018.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,001,152.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at $65,306,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,354 shares of company stock worth $7,880,217 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

