Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Decreases Stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 39,117 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $9,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter worth $3,986,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth about $725,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 31.9% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 11,010 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 266,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $349,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,745.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $49.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.99. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $56.38.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

