Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $9,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after buying an additional 39,307 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 784.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,057 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 108,130 shares during the period. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.36. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $32.50.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.19%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REYN. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

