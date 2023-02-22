Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,873 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,335,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,049,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,946 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,826,333,000 after buying an additional 83,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Teleflex by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,977,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $486,104,000 after acquiring an additional 43,265 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 877,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $176,859,000 after acquiring an additional 98,363 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $108,679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $241.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.44. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $182.65 and a fifty-two week high of $356.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Teleflex from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.58.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

