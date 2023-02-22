Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Purchases 5,686 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Sonoco Products worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 138.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $66,793.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sonoco Products Stock Down 4.8 %

SON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.83.

SON stock opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.78. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.06.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 6.43%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.53%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Read More

