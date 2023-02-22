Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 13,189 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,189 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.07% of Exponent worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Exponent by 152.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exponent by 332.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exponent in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exponent by 66.9% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exponent in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $199,856.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,641.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $199,856.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,641.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,925 shares of company stock valued at $418,986. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exponent Trading Down 2.9 %

Separately, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $105.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.92 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.21 and a 200-day moving average of $98.10. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.97 and a 1-year high of $112.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $112.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.47 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

About Exponent

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Further Reading

