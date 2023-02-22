Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 179 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Fiserv by 7.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,116 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8,689.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,752,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,881 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 14,647,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,303,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,575 shares during the period. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,970,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 518.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,123,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,934,000 after acquiring an additional 941,832 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,176,463.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on FISV. Barclays lifted their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.05.

Fiserv stock opened at $113.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $118.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.51 and a 200-day moving average of $102.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.