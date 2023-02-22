Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 2,434 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $7,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 115,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,774,000 after purchasing an additional 22,235 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 48,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 15,542 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 373.6% during the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 8,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,480,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.86.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:AJG opened at $186.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $148.03 and a 12-month high of $202.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 39.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.32, for a total value of $922,704.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at $17,300,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total value of $100,287.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,125.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.32, for a total value of $922,704.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at $17,300,307.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,387 shares of company stock worth $1,058,771 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

