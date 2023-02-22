Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 7,230 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,230 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Balchem by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,595,000 after purchasing an additional 46,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,050,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,264,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Balchem by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,033,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,655,000 after buying an additional 26,163 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Balchem by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 726,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,333,000 after buying an additional 30,263 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Balchem by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 644,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Balchem Price Performance

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $133.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.53 and a 200 day moving average of $131.21. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $147.80. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Balchem Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.64. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.19%.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Balchem from $164.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

About Balchem

(Get Rating)

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

Featured Articles

