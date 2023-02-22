Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 926 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $10,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.17.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.81, for a total value of $344,715.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,675,812.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.81, for a total value of $344,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at $22,675,812.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Karen Drexler sold 594 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total transaction of $134,588.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,119 shares of company stock worth $6,358,157 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $215.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $262.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.68.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

