Ballswap (BSP) Price Down 40.3% Over Last 7 Days

Ballswap (BSP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Ballswap token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ballswap has traded down 40.3% against the dollar. Ballswap has a total market capitalization of $184.38 million and $6,580.14 worth of Ballswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ballswap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.33 or 0.00420995 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000100 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,646.06 or 0.27887481 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ballswap Profile

Ballswap’s launch date was February 17th, 2021. Ballswap’s total supply is 799,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 477,829,312,542 tokens. The official website for Ballswap is www.bitball-btb.com. Ballswap’s official Twitter account is @bitballswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ballswap’s official message board is bitballerc20.medium.com/ballswap-bsp-debut-listing-on-bitmart-shooting-star-24h-flash-sale-purchase-to-get-extra-5-7dc8575387d7. The Reddit community for Ballswap is https://reddit.com/r/bitballecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ballswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitball ecosystem aims to become a cryptocurrency that is accepted as a mode of payment in real-life scenarios. Bitball’s mission is to build an ecosystem to bridge the gap between digital currencies, exchanges, and customers. It seeks to facilitate cross-border transactions with a user-friendly interface.BALLSWAP is BitBall ecosystem’s new product, entering DeFi market with community rewards empowering a dex swapper with farming features planned for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ballswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ballswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ballswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ballswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ballswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.