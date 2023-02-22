BANCO DO BRASIL/S (BDORY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, February 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0396 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of BDORY stock opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.61.

Get BANCO DO BRASIL/S alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.