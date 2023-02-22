Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,475,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,089 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Bank of America by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,434,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after acquiring an additional 603,512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,537,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,390,000 after buying an additional 214,966 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,464,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,484,000 after buying an additional 2,531,320 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $34.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.45. The company has a market capitalization of $276.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $46.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Piper Sandler cut Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

