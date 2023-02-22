Barclays Cuts BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Price Target to GBX 2,550

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,700 ($32.51) to GBX 2,550 ($30.71) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.49) to GBX 2,300 ($27.70) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,136.50.
NYSE BHP traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,065,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,902. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.92 and a 200 day moving average of $58.38. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.
