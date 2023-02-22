Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.50.

NYSE B traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $42.90. 65,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,908. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 169.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.70 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 256.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth $19,412,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,361,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,831,000 after purchasing an additional 175,707 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 109.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 310,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,488,000 after purchasing an additional 162,693 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 87,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,771,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,184,000 after purchasing an additional 83,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

