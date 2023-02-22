Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Barnes Group from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Barnes Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.50.

Barnes Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Barnes Group stock opened at $42.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $47.57.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.70 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is presently 256.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,778,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,632,000 after purchasing an additional 289,461 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,361,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,831,000 after purchasing an additional 175,707 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,379,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,050,000 after purchasing an additional 140,807 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,694,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,072,000 after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,847,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,349,000 after purchasing an additional 76,699 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

