Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,150,576 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 5,306,638 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $188,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 355.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 760.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GOLD opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 69.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.53.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOLD. Barclays boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.90 price target (down previously from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.90.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

