Barrington Research Weighs in on Kelly Services, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Kelly Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kelly Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Kelly Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

KELYA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Noble Financial cut their price objective on shares of Kelly Services to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Kelly Services by 131.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Kelly Services by 7,115.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Kelly Services by 43.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

