Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Sold by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 93.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,198 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BBWI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.68.

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 5.0 %

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.48. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $58.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.83%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.