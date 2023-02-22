BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.64

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.64 ($0.34) and traded as low as GBX 25.05 ($0.30). BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 25.85 ($0.31), with a volume of 77,996 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

The stock has a market cap of £108.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,800.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 28.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 28.57.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical divisions. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization, carrier ethernet and MPLS access solutions, and cyber network monitoring.

